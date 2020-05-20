Mobile phone services restored in Srinagar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, May 20: Mobile phone services in Srinagar were restored on Tuesday night after remaining suspended throughout the day in view of an encounter in Nawakadal area of the city in which two militants were killed, officials said.

However, mobile internet services continued to remain suspended, they said.

Mobile phone services across all operators, except on postpaid BSNL, were snapped along with mobile internet in the early hours of Tuesday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanemazar area of Nawakadal here.