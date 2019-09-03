  • search
    Mobile phone services in J&K will be restored in 15-20 days: Reports

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a meeting with a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association. Shah has reportedly assured that the communication clampdown in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Mobile, landline and internet connectivity was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Union Government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    PTI quoted Zuber Nishad Bhat, a sarpanch from Harvan in Srinagar district, as saying that the home minister has assured them that the mobile phone services in the state will be restored in the next 15 to 20 days and Rs. 2 lakh insurance coverage will be provided to them.

    This story will be updated.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
