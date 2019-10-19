Mobile number portability service to be closed from Nov 4-10

New Delhi, Oct 19: Telecom regulator TRAI has said the customers will not be able to submit requests for mobile number portability between November 4-10, as the new and simpler port-out regime will come into effect from November 11.

As per the new TRAI-recommended TRAI regulations, MNP requests within the same Localized Service Areas (LSA) of telcos would get completed in three working days. For requests from one LSA to another, the process would take just 5 working days. Earlier, both these processes took at least 7 working days, leaving a cross-section of port-out customers unhappy and frustrated with having to stick to the same operator.

"There will be 'no service period' of six days for mobile number portability starting from 18:00:00 hours of 04.11.2019 till 23:59:59 hours of 10.11.2019 for all licensed service area (LSAs)," Trai said in a statement.

The cut-over to the new regulations will be effective from midnight hours of November 11, 2019. "In the current MNP process, mobile subscribers can generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and submit their port request to the recipient operator of their choice till 17:59:59 hours of November 4, 2019," Trai said.

"The mobile subscriber attempting to generate the UPC during 'no service period' will not get any response. In such a situation UPC can be generated on or after November 11, 2019," it said.

From 11 November, the sbscribers can send port-out requests that would be completed in just the working days, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).