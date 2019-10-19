  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mobile number portability service to be closed from Nov 4-10

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Telecom regulator TRAI has said the customers will not be able to submit requests for mobile number portability between November 4-10, as the new and simpler port-out regime will come into effect from November 11.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per the new TRAI-recommended TRAI regulations, MNP requests within the same Localized Service Areas (LSA) of telcos would get completed in three working days. For requests from one LSA to another, the process would take just 5 working days. Earlier, both these processes took at least 7 working days, leaving a cross-section of port-out customers unhappy and frustrated with having to stick to the same operator.

    "There will be 'no service period' of six days for mobile number portability starting from 18:00:00 hours of 04.11.2019 till 23:59:59 hours of 10.11.2019 for all licensed service area (LSAs)," Trai said in a statement.

    Jio says TRAI's IUC review will harm users, punish efficient telcos, reward defaulters

    The cut-over to the new regulations will be effective from midnight hours of November 11, 2019. "In the current MNP process, mobile subscribers can generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and submit their port request to the recipient operator of their choice till 17:59:59 hours of November 4, 2019," Trai said.

    "The mobile subscriber attempting to generate the UPC during 'no service period' will not get any response. In such a situation UPC can be generated on or after November 11, 2019," it said.

    From 11 November, the sbscribers can send port-out requests that would be completed in just the working days, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

    More MOBILE NUMBER PORTABILITY News

    Read more about:

    mobile number portability

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue