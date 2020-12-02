Mobile data analysis: How BSF unearthed ISI engineered tunnel used by JeM terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Border Security had in November unearthed a tunnel that was used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to infiltrate into India from Pakistan.

It was on the basis of the analysis of the mobile phones that the tunnel used by the terrorists to infiltrate in the Samba sector was unearthed.

The exit of the tunnel that was used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to infiltrate into India had thick bushes and was covered with soil and wild growth. The BSF undertook the operation to unearth the tunnel and its soldiers went nearly 200 metres inside the Pakistan's side.

Sources tell OneIndia that the end of the tunnel was reinforced with sand bags which had markings of Karachi, Pakistan. The Border Security Force had discovered this tunnel . It appears to have been used for the first time, the BSF also learnt.

In the wake of this, the BSF has intensified patrolling of the International Border Pakistan in the Samba and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following an order by the Director General of the BSF, Rakesh Asthana, the forces are now patrolling the above mentioned areas with an objective of unearthing more cross-border tunnels like the one used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were killed on November 19.

The Border Security Force had said that it detected a tunnel that could have been used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan.

The tunnel was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. It may be recalled that the four JeM terrorists were gunned down in Nagrota last month and huge cache of arms was discovered on them.

The tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment. This well-engineered tunnel was constructed with the help of the Pakistan establishment to aide terrorists in infiltration. Pakistan has this year resorted to ceasefire violations on multiple occasions with the intention of providing cover-fire to the terrorists so that they can infiltrate into India.

With Pakistan's propaganda machinery falling flat after the abrogation of Article 370, it is making every attempt to send terrorists to the Valley and carry out terror attacks. The Pakistan establishment also wants to disrupt the upcoming DDC polls, the official cited above also said.

The tunnel, which is 2.5 metre wide and 25 to 30 metre deep was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it is not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda (elephant grass).