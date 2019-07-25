Mob lynching has become an epidemic in our society: Swara Bhaskar

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, July 25: While addressing the media personnel in an event, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar spoke on mob lynching in India.

She said, "I really appreciate it that the artists and writers are today aware of what is happening in India and are affected by it too."

Swara also added that, "For past 3-4 years, I am trying to talk about mob lynching. Even, 1-2 years ago, I demanded 'Manav Suraksha Kanoon' as well, there was a law against mob lynching. But it is really sad that in last 3 years, the situation got worse. So, I think it is really commendable that writers and artists wrote that letter and I hope that government will pay attention towards it."

She further said, "Mob lynching has become an epidemic in our society and I don't think so we can ignore it now. It is there in our society and we cannot deny it. So, I feel state government should also be accountable to it and obviously, Prime Minister is the highest authority in our country and I hope he'll pay attention to it."