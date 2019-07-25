  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mob lynching has become an epidemic in our society: Swara Bhaskar

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 25: While addressing the media personnel in an event, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar spoke on mob lynching in India.

    She said, "I really appreciate it that the artists and writers are today aware of what is happening in India and are affected by it too."

    File photo of Swara Bhaskar
    File photo of Swara Bhaskar

    Swara also added that, "For past 3-4 years, I am trying to talk about mob lynching. Even, 1-2 years ago, I demanded 'Manav Suraksha Kanoon' as well, there was a law against mob lynching. But it is really sad that in last 3 years, the situation got worse. So, I think it is really commendable that writers and artists wrote that letter and I hope that government will pay attention towards it."

    She further said, "Mob lynching has become an epidemic in our society and I don't think so we can ignore it now. It is there in our society and we cannot deny it. So, I feel state government should also be accountable to it and obviously, Prime Minister is the highest authority in our country and I hope he'll pay attention to it."

    More MOB LYNCHING News

    Read more about:

    mob lynching epidemic

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue