India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Mob barges into home, thrashes people for playing loud music during Navaratri celebrations

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 21: Tensions prevailed high in the Channasandra area of Bengaluru after a group of 50 men reportedly barged into a home at the Isha Misty Green apartment and thrashed revellers.

    Whitefield Division police on Friday arrested seven residents including two women of Kadugodi on charges of barging into an apartment block and assaulting people who were celebrating the Navaratri festival.

    Mob barges into home, thrashes people for playing loud music during Navaratri celebrations
    Representational Image

    It is learnt that the accused were irked by the complainants playing loud music during a celebration of the ongoing Navratri festival.

    Also Read | Gag on loudspeakers in UP: Muslim clerics hail govt decision

    The incident happened when residents of the apartment were celebrating the festival of Navaratri on Thursday night. Around 9 pm, a group of 50 men who live near the apartment in Channasandra barged into the flat where the party was underway and physically assaulted the revellers including young boys.

    The incident took place when residents of the apartment were celebrating the festival of Navaratri on Thursday night. Around 9 pm, a group of 50 men who live near the apartment in Channasandra barged into the flat where the party was underway and physically assaulted the revellers including young boys.

    Also Read | No use of loudspeakers in UP without permission

    A little later, the Kadugodi police were alerted about the incident. Upon reaching the scene, cops detained some of the assailants while others fled in no time.

    A case of trespassing and assault was registered and in their counter complaint, the accused have said that the apartment residents were disturbing the peace with loud music.

    Read more about:

    bengaluru navaratri celebrations bengaluru police

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue