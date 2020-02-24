  • search
    Mob attacks Dr BR Ambedkar hostel in Belagavi over 'eve-teasing' case

    Belagavi, Feb 24: More than 20 youth vandalised Dr BR Ambedkar hostel in Sangameshwar Nagar, Belagavi on Sunday night after it was alleged that two of the hostel residents ragged a girl. During this, few vehicles and property were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

    Mob attacks Dr BR Ambedkar hostel in Belagavi over eve-teasing case
    Image Courtesy: @Chethan_Dash

    The youth entered the hostel with wielding rods, cricket bats and other equipment on Sunday at around 10 pm. The mob pelted stones at the doors and windows, and verbally abused the hostel residents who huddled up in their rooms to protect themselves.

    Accoridng to reports, Deputy director of social welfare Uma Saligoudar visited the hostel and spoke to the inmates.

    An investigation on this incident has also been ordered by Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar.

    Officers at the APMC police station said that no case had been registered regarding eve-teasing against any of the hostel residents.

    Further, the investigation is underway

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:21 [IST]
