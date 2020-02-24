Mob attacks Dr BR Ambedkar hostel in Belagavi over 'eve-teasing' case

Belagavi, Feb 24: More than 20 youth vandalised Dr BR Ambedkar hostel in Sangameshwar Nagar, Belagavi on Sunday night after it was alleged that two of the hostel residents ragged a girl. During this, few vehicles and property were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

The youth entered the hostel with wielding rods, cricket bats and other equipment on Sunday at around 10 pm. The mob pelted stones at the doors and windows, and verbally abused the hostel residents who huddled up in their rooms to protect themselves.

#JustIn About 30-odd minutes ago, a gang of 20 people eneterd Dr B R Ambedkar post metric students hostel in Belagavi with rods and bats. The group vandalized hostel properties including bikes parked inside the premises. pic.twitter.com/HvfYoLnWtN — Chethan Kumar (@Chethan_Dash) February 23, 2020

Accoridng to reports, Deputy director of social welfare Uma Saligoudar visited the hostel and spoke to the inmates.

An investigation on this incident has also been ordered by Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar.

Officers at the APMC police station said that no case had been registered regarding eve-teasing against any of the hostel residents.

Further, the investigation is underway