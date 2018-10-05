  • search

MNS worker files complaint against Tanushree Dutta

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 5: A non-cognisable offence complaint has been filed against Tanushree Dutta by one Sumant Dhas for allegedly defaming Raj Thackeray and MNS party. The complaint was filed at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.

    Tanushree Dutta
    Tanushree Dutta

    Dutta, 34, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so.

    Also Read | Tanushree Dutta row: Maharashtra Minister defends Nana Patekar

    She had also alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film, 'Horn Ok Pleassss'.

    The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the 'Bigg Boss' on Wednesday, following reports of Dutta participating in the ongoing season of the TV reality show, a party functionary told PTI.

    Tanushree Dutta kicked up a storm into Bollywood when she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008. The veteran actor has responded by sending her a legal notice, demanding a public apology for maligning his reputation.

    Also Read | It's time for 'Me Too India' campaign: Maneka Gandhi comes out in support of Tanushree Dutta

    Apart from Nana, Tanushree also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Rakesh Sarang among others, for harassing her during that time.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    raj thackeray nana patekar mumbai tanushree dutta

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue