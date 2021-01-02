'Varasat’ campaign of Yogi government an instant hit, over 1.35 Lakh applications received in the first 8 days

MMLH, MMTH to come up in Greater Noida with an investment of Rs 7,725 Crore

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, Jan 02: Greater Noida will soon become the hub of world class multi-model logistics. Built at a cost of about Rs 7,725 Crore, the Multi-Model Logistic Hub (MMLH) and the Multi-Model Transport Hub (MMTH) will write a new story of development of Uttar Pradesh in the coming time.

While reducing the costs, these will also provide rail, road and metro facilities to the commuters at one place. A new authority Integrated Industrial Township of Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) has also been formed for this project in the Greater Noida.

The process to complete the project in 750 Acres of land near Dadri has been started and about 85 percent of land for both the projects has also been acquired. All facilities, including warehousing and cold storage, will be available for keeping the products and the entire area in being developed as a freight village.

IITGNL CEO, Narendra Bhushan, informed that there is a railway station, Boraki, just three kilometers from the Greater Noida Authority office and in the coming time, 15 trains will be running from this station and the passengers can go to any place in the country.

Train, bus and Metro services from MMTH

The MMTH project, located near the Boraki railway station, will also serve as a transport hub with easy access to passengers by rail, road and MRTS. MMTH will also have space for Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Local Bus Terminal (LBT) metro, hotel and open green space.

Over 1 Lakh employment opportunities

The rapidly growing population will get world class passenger transport facilities in the future in the state, sub-region of NCR and areas served by the congested Delhi. These projects are expected to generate employment for about 1 Lakh people and will also have a positive impact on the development opportunities in the surrounding areas.

Companies and customers will get all facilities at one point

The MMLH and the MMTH projects in Greater Noida are close to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-91, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The Logistic Hub project is being developed as a world-class facility, where adequate storage and dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) will facilitate transportation of goods. Also, the freight companies and customers will be getting all facilities at the same point. The center will not only have standard container maintenance activities, but will also provide various value-added services to reduce logistics cost with better operational efficiency.