MLAs of southern states spent most on vehicles, least on media: Report

New Delhi, June 29: Among the southern states which have gone for elections in the past five years, it has been found that MLAs had found most on vehicles used for campaigning. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the election expenditure and vote share of 907 out of 922 MLAs from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and a Union Territory Puducherry. Analysis of Election Expenditure of Karnataka has not been included since the data was not available at the time of making this report.

In the southern region analysed, only MLAs of Kerala had spent more than 50 % of the expenditure limit.

Among the Southern States which have gone for elections in the last 5 years (2013-2018), it has been observed that MLAs have spent the most on the vehicles used for campaign. They have spent only 8% on the campaigning through print and electronic media.

One of the political parties/ alliances of political parties forming the government have won with more than 50% of vote share.

Among these, Andhra Pradesh has the highest vote share by an elected government i.e. 49.9% while Telangana has the lowest i.e. 43.3 %.

Out of 1356 MLAs all over India with declared criminal cases, 128 have declared cases related to electoral malpractices such as bribery (171E), undue influence or personation at an election (171F and 171 C), illegal payments in connection with elections (171 H) etc.

Out of these 128 MLAs, 44(34%) are from the Southern region.

Among these 44 MLAs, 20 are from Karnataka, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 6 from Telangana, 5 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Puducherry.

41(93%) out these 44 MLAs have won with more than 40% of vote share in their respective constituencies.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day