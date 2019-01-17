MK Stalin to attend TMC's Opposition rally in Kolkata on Jan 19

Kolkata, Jan 17: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) President MK Stalin on Thursday confirm their participation in the mega opposition rally proposed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on January 19 ahead of the general elections.

Among those who have reportedly confirmed their presence are former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Janata Dal(Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will not be attending the mega Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally on January 19 in Kolkata.

Banerjee had been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.