    MK Stalin swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: DMK chief to take oath as Chief Minister

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, May 07: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is all set to swear in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM at Raj Bhawan.

    Stalin

    The DMK led by Stalin won the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 by winning 133 of the 234 assembly seats that went to polls.

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:53 PM, 6 May
    The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM at Raj Bhawan.
    11:53 PM, 6 May
    DMK got 37.70 per cent of votes, AIADMK 33.29 per cent, AIMIM 0.01 per cent, BJP 2.62 per cent, BSP 0.22 per cent, CPI 1.09 per cent, CPI(M) 0.85 per cent, CPI(ML)(L) 0.01 per cent and DMDK 0.43 per cent.
    11:53 PM, 6 May
    According to the final tally released by the Election Commission, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bagged only 66 constituencies.
    Political Heavyweights
    Kanyakumari
    Vijayakumar V
    INC
    Radhakrishnan P
    BJP
    Vs
    Tamilnadu Vijay Vasanth of the Congress wins against his rival Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan
    11:53 PM, 6 May
    While Indian National Congress won 14 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party 4, Pattali Makkal Katchi 5, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 4, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 and Communist Party of India 2.
    7:52 PM, 5 May
    I remember 16th Aug 1946, Direct Action Day. When I recall that day, I also recall incidents that took place post noon of 2nd May. We have to keep in mind that 2nd May has become 'khela hobe' day. We've to remember what Mamata ji said in Nandigram & what happened here: BJP chief
    Political Heavyweights
    Pandharpur
    Autade Samadhan Mahadev
    BJP
    Bhalke Bhagirath Bharat
    NCP
    Vs
    Maharashtra BJP's Autade Samadhan Mahadev registered victory over Congress candidate in a close fight in Maharashtra, Pandharpur bypoll.
    7:24 PM, 5 May
    Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn-in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.
    7:07 PM, 5 May
    "We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata.
    Political Heavyweights
    Ranipettai
    Gandhi
    DMK
    Sugumar
    AIADMK
    Vs
    Tamilnadu DMK leader Gandhi wins from Ranipettai
    6:52 PM, 5 May
    Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party workers in Kolkata amid reports of violence. "Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we'll dismantle political violence in Bengal," he says.
    6:35 PM, 5 May
    Mamata Banerjee had, moments before the Governor's comments, said her first priority would be to tackle the Covid crisis and she would start off with a meeting with her top officers.
    Political Heavyweights
    Thondamuthur
    Velumani
    AIADMK
    Karthikeya Sivasenapathi
    DMK
    Vs
    Tamilnadu For the third time in a row, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration and AIADMK strongman SP Velumani has won the Assembly elections from the Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore district.
    6:15 PM, 5 May
    Since the election verdict on Sunday, there have been clashes in parts of Bengal involving both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Both parties have traded blame for the violence.
    5:59 PM, 5 May
    "Our first priority is to bring an end to the senseless, horrendous post-poll violence...I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all the steps to restore the rule of law. I have every hope that the Chief Minister, my younger sister, will rise to the occasion," Dhankhar said, Mamata Banerjee by his side.
    Political Heavyweights
    Tuticorin
    Geetha Jeevan
    DMK
    Vijayaseelan
    TMC
    Vs
    Tamilnadu Geetha Jeevan wins from Tuticorin
    5:19 PM, 5 May
    Moments after swearing in Mamata Banerjee for her third straight term as West Bengal Chief Minister, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent out a sharp message to her on the post-poll violence in Bengal.
    4:40 PM, 5 May
    113 (39%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
    4:23 PM, 5 May
    Out of the 292 winning candidates analysed in 2021, 142(49%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 293 MLAs analysed during West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, 107(37%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.
    4:10 PM, 5 May
    The work of the RSS, helped influence tribal communities in northern districts of the state, helping the BJP gain popularity among people giving the party better results, compared to the south, Maitra said.
    4:10 PM, 5 May
    The tally of winning seats for the saffron party in north Bengal looks "reasonable even after the overall setback", political analyst Subhomay Maitra said.
    3:25 PM, 5 May
    The BJP won seven of nine seats in Cooch Behar where five people were killed, including four in firing by CISF personnel, during the fourth phase of polling, while it bagged four of seven constituencies in Jalpaiguri, five of six in Darjeeling and whitewashed the ruling party in Alipurduar district which has five assembly segments.
    3:25 PM, 5 May
    Nevertheless, the result was below BJPs impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the saffron camp was ahead in 31 assembly segments in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur.
    3:25 PM, 5 May
    Though the BJP failed to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from power, the saffron party managed to weather the TMC storm emerging triumphant in 25 of 42 constituencies in six districts of the region in the high- octane assembly elections.
    3:03 PM, 5 May
    No such incident can be tolerated. There is more disturbance in places where BJP has won. BJP is circulating about fake incidents through old videos. My appeal to all political parties is to stop this. You all have done a lot during elections. Bengal is a place of unity: WB CM
    2:20 PM, 5 May
    Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet in West Bengal is likely to have several new faces including young MLAs, women and from the SC, ST and minority communities.
    1:00 PM, 5 May
    EC as a whole and each one of its members recognise the positive role played by media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in the country. EC unanimous that there shouldn't be restriction on media reporting: Election Commission
    12:55 PM, 5 May
    This time, it is happening across the state. People of a particular community are being attacked. As Nadda ji said, the situation is similar to what happened at the time of partition: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP on post polls in West Bengal
    12:54 PM, 5 May
    West Bengal
    Situation is very serious. I've been in politics for a long time. Such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit. At that time Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats. There was political violence in some areas: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP on post-poll violence in WB
    12:43 PM, 5 May
    PM had said that he'll win West Bengal. Similarly, PM and all of us should say that we will win this struggle against the pandemic. Elections are a different matter but this is a battle of life and death. We have to win this: Congress' Kapil Sibal on party's performance in polls
    12:33 PM, 5 May
    When PM won '19 polls, I congratulated him, couldn't have called him Jhansi ki Rani, he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. Centre did everything & EC helped. Despite that, if Mamata ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani: Kapil Sibal, Congress
    12:21 PM, 5 May
    West Bengal
    "Bengal's administrative machinery was under the Election Commission, now we will tackle disturbances," Banerjee said on the recent spate of political violence.
    11:55 AM, 5 May
    Tamil Nadu
    DMK President MK Stalin meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form government
    11:55 AM, 5 May
    "We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata.
    11:27 AM, 5 May
    "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
