MK Stalin swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: DMK chief to take oath as Chief Minister
India
Chennai, May 07: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is all set to swear in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM at Raj Bhawan.
The DMK led by Stalin won the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 by winning 133 of the 234 assembly seats that went to polls.
Political Heavyweights
Kanyakumari
Vijayakumar V
INC
Radhakrishnan P
BJP
Vs
Tamilnadu Vijay Vasanth of the Congress wins against his rival Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan
Political Heavyweights
Pandharpur
Autade Samadhan Mahadev
BJP
Bhalke Bhagirath Bharat
NCP
Vs
Maharashtra BJP's Autade Samadhan Mahadev registered victory over Congress candidate in a close fight in Maharashtra, Pandharpur bypoll.
"We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata.
Political Heavyweights
Ranipettai
Gandhi
DMK
Sugumar
AIADMK
Vs
Tamilnadu DMK leader Gandhi wins from Ranipettai
Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party workers in Kolkata amid reports of violence. "Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we'll dismantle political violence in Bengal," he says.
Political Heavyweights
Thondamuthur
Velumani
AIADMK
Karthikeya Sivasenapathi
DMK
Vs
Tamilnadu For the third time in a row, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration and AIADMK strongman SP Velumani has won the Assembly elections from the Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore district.
"Our first priority is to bring an end to the senseless, horrendous post-poll violence...I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all the steps to restore the rule of law. I have every hope that the Chief Minister, my younger sister, will rise to the occasion," Dhankhar said, Mamata Banerjee by his side.
Political Heavyweights
Tuticorin
Geetha Jeevan
DMK
Vijayaseelan
TMC
Vs
Tamilnadu Geetha Jeevan wins from Tuticorin
The BJP won seven of nine seats in Cooch Behar where five people were killed, including four in firing by CISF personnel, during the fourth phase of polling, while it bagged four of seven constituencies in Jalpaiguri, five of six in Darjeeling and whitewashed the ruling party in Alipurduar district which has five assembly segments.
EC as a whole and each one of its members recognise the positive role played by media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in the country. EC unanimous that there shouldn't be restriction on media reporting: Election Commission
West Bengal
Situation is very serious. I've been in politics for a long time. Such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit. At that time Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats. There was political violence in some areas: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP on post-poll violence in WB
Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021
"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
