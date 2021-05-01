MK Stalin swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: DMK chief to take oath as Chief Minister

Bengal polls 2021: BJP's vote share dipped by less than 2 percent; TMC up by 5 per cent compared to 2019 LS

Whither the Congress party: The need for a serious introspection

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, May 07: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is all set to swear in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM at Raj Bhawan.

The DMK led by Stalin won the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 by winning 133 of the 234 assembly seats that went to polls.

Newest First Oldest First The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM at Raj Bhawan. DMK got 37.70 per cent of votes, AIADMK 33.29 per cent, AIMIM 0.01 per cent, BJP 2.62 per cent, BSP 0.22 per cent, CPI 1.09 per cent, CPI(M) 0.85 per cent, CPI(ML)(L) 0.01 per cent and DMDK 0.43 per cent. According to the final tally released by the Election Commission, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bagged only 66 constituencies. While Indian National Congress won 14 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party 4, Pattali Makkal Katchi 5, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 4, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 and Communist Party of India 2. I remember 16th Aug 1946, Direct Action Day. When I recall that day, I also recall incidents that took place post noon of 2nd May. We have to keep in mind that 2nd May has become 'khela hobe' day. We've to remember what Mamata ji said in Nandigram & what happened here: BJP chief Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn-in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office. "We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata. Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party workers in Kolkata amid reports of violence. "Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we'll dismantle political violence in Bengal," he says. Mamata Banerjee had, moments before the Governor's comments, said her first priority would be to tackle the Covid crisis and she would start off with a meeting with her top officers. Since the election verdict on Sunday, there have been clashes in parts of Bengal involving both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Both parties have traded blame for the violence. "Our first priority is to bring an end to the senseless, horrendous post-poll violence...I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all the steps to restore the rule of law. I have every hope that the Chief Minister, my younger sister, will rise to the occasion," Dhankhar said, Mamata Banerjee by his side. Moments after swearing in Mamata Banerjee for her third straight term as West Bengal Chief Minister, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent out a sharp message to her on the post-poll violence in Bengal. 113 (39%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of the 292 winning candidates analysed in 2021, 142(49%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 293 MLAs analysed during West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, 107(37%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves. The work of the RSS, helped influence tribal communities in northern districts of the state, helping the BJP gain popularity among people giving the party better results, compared to the south, Maitra said. The tally of winning seats for the saffron party in north Bengal looks "reasonable even after the overall setback", political analyst Subhomay Maitra said. The BJP won seven of nine seats in Cooch Behar where five people were killed, including four in firing by CISF personnel, during the fourth phase of polling, while it bagged four of seven constituencies in Jalpaiguri, five of six in Darjeeling and whitewashed the ruling party in Alipurduar district which has five assembly segments. Nevertheless, the result was below BJPs impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the saffron camp was ahead in 31 assembly segments in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur. Though the BJP failed to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from power, the saffron party managed to weather the TMC storm emerging triumphant in 25 of 42 constituencies in six districts of the region in the high- octane assembly elections. No such incident can be tolerated. There is more disturbance in places where BJP has won. BJP is circulating about fake incidents through old videos. My appeal to all political parties is to stop this. You all have done a lot during elections. Bengal is a place of unity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet in West Bengal is likely to have several new faces including young MLAs, women and from the SC, ST and minority communities. EC as a whole and each one of its members recognise the positive role played by media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in the country. EC unanimous that there shouldn't be restriction on media reporting: Election Commission This time, it is happening across the state. People of a particular community are being attacked. As Nadda ji said, the situation is similar to what happened at the time of partition: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP on post polls in West Bengal West Bengal Situation is very serious. I've been in politics for a long time. Such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit. At that time Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats. There was political violence in some areas: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP on post-poll violence in WB PM had said that he'll win West Bengal. Similarly, PM and all of us should say that we will win this struggle against the pandemic. Elections are a different matter but this is a battle of life and death. We have to win this: Congress' Kapil Sibal on party's performance in polls When PM won '19 polls, I congratulated him, couldn't have called him Jhansi ki Rani, he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. Centre did everything & EC helped. Despite that, if Mamata ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani: Kapil Sibal, Congress West Bengal "Bengal's administrative machinery was under the Election Commission, now we will tackle disturbances," Banerjee said on the recent spate of political violence. Tamil Nadu DMK President MK Stalin meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form government "We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata. Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021 "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state polls are over in four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will start at 8 AM on May 2 This year the Election Commission has banned victory rallies, after the results are declared, in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus. The initial trends are likely around mid-day but the outcome will be clear only in the evening - around 5 PM. The Exit Poll results were more or less on the same lines as predicted by the Opinion Polls a month ago. West Bengal The exit polls favoured Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal predicting a tight race in the state with the BJP following the TMC very closely. The BJP in Assam and the LDF in Kerala is set to retain power. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin may swear in as the 8th Chief Minister if exit polls proved true. Puducherry is all set to have an NDA government. Kerala In Kerala, as many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats. Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts including actor-politician Kamal Haasan''s Makkal Needhi Maiam led combine, the key contest was between the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted that would wrest the reins of power. Tamil Nadu There were nearly 4,000 candidates in the fray including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin, his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK''s rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, MNM''s Haasan and BJP state unit chief L Murugan were among the prominent candidates. Puducherry In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy led All India NR Congress-BJP alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power. Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy. As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties. Beginning 8 am, the counting of votes for the 822 assembly seats will take place at 2,364 counting halls. West Bengal A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms. West Bengal At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting for of votes will begin on May 2, 2021 at 8 am. West Bengal The majority of exit polls released after the eighth and final round of voting suggested that the ruling TMC might have an edge over the opposition BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF combine One reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found inside a trunk at a counting centre in Assam's Hailakandi on Saturday evening, a day before the counting of polls are scheduled to begin. As per a statement, district election officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with returning officers rushed to the spot where the EVM was detected and made an inquiry into it. The contesting candidates also reached the spot. Kerala Riding high after various pre-poll and post-poll surveys that predicted Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front victory, acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has exerted confidence that the Left will get continuation in power with a thumping victory. The counting of votes will begin at 8am in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Postal ballots will be counted first West Bengal The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows. Tamil Nadu Exit polls have unanimously predicted a DMK victory in the state which means that MK Stalin could become the new CM of the state. But in 2016 too, several exit polls had predicted a DMK return but AIADMK proved them wrong Assam The NDA comprises BJP and AGP. The mega opposition alliance is led by the Congress and AIUDF Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins Postal ballot votes to be counted first Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu Election officers wearing face mask count postal ballots in Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh Counting of votes has begun for UP Panchayat Election 2021 As of now TMC leading on 6, BJP -3, according to postal ballots West Bengal Elections 2021 Meanwhile, votes are also being counted for by-election to parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari) Kerala As per early trends, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leads in Vaikom as counting of votes begin in Kerala. Tamil Nadu First leads for Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance ahead in 1 seat