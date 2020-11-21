Alagiri considers forming new party: Will he back the BJP in Tamil Nadu

MK Alagiri's loyalist meets Tamil Nadu BJP chief, seeks permission to meet Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 21: In what comes as a recent development, MK Alagiri's loyalist KP Ramalingam met Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan and sought time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai.

Speculations are rife that ahead of 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, MK Alagiri will form a political outfit and may join hands with the BJP.

According to reports, Alagiri is also expected to meet the Home Minister during the latter's visit to the southern state today.

Ahead of State assembly elections 2021, Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu today

There is an expectation that Amit Shah might meet top star Rajinikanth, whose decision on his political entry is awaited ahead of the assembly elections in the state due around April-May next year.

Amit Shah, who is visiting the state after a gap of over a year, will be addressing the office-bearers and core committee of the state unit besides some official engagements.

When asked about reports that Shah might meet personalities like Rajinikanth, BJP state general secretary KT Raghavan told reporters "I won't say that he will not meet Rajinikanth."