MJ Akbar's wife Mallika breaks silence over Pallavi Gogoi's allegations

New Delhi, Nov 2: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar's wife Mallika broke her silence over 'me too' campaign unleashed against her husband following journalist Pallavi Gogoi's sexul assault allegations.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Mallika said, " I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie, but a lie it is." Mallika alleged that Pallavi Gogoi caused unhappiness and discord in her family.

Mallika said, "I have been silent all this while as a 'me too' campaign has been unleashed against my husband, Mr. MJ Akbar. However, the Washington Post article by Pallavi Gogoi alleging that she was raped by him forces me to step in with what I know to be true."

"Over 20 years ago, Pallavi Gogoi caused unhappiness and discord in our home. I learned of her and my husband's involvement through her calls and her public display of affection in my presence. In her flaunting the relationship,she caused anguish and hurt to my entire family," she said.

She further said that at an Asian Age party at home, crowded with young journalists, she watched with mortification and pain as they (Akbar and Pallavi) danced close. " I had confronted my husband at the time and he decided to prioritize his family," she added.

"Tushita Patel and Pallavi Gogoi were often at our home, happily drinking and dining with us. Neither carried the haunted look of victims of sexual assault. I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie but a lie it is," said Mallika.

Former Union Minister #MJAkbar in a statement to ANI denies rape allegations levelled against him by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/RqWYuQycgu — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018