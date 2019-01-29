  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MJ Akbar’s Defamation Case: Priya Ramani summoned as an accused

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued summons to Priya Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by former minister MJ Akbar.

    MJ Akbar
    MJ Akbar

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that "she (Ramani) has been summoned for February 25."

    Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment and misconduct in a series of tweets published in October, 2018. Although several women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against the former Minister, Akbar filed a defamation complaint against Ramani alone.

    Also Read | MJ Akbar on booklet; MEA says nothing to do with Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

    These six persons, namely Joyeeta Basu, Sunil Gujral, Veenu Sandal, Tapan Chaki, Manzar Ali and Rachna Goel, have been closely associated with Akbar at a professional and personal level.

    All six witnesses had acknowledged that they were shocked and dismayed after reading Ramani's tweets and that Akbar's reputation has been lowered in their eyes. They also vouched for Akbar's credentials and professionalism while stating that they had never heard of any complaint against Akbar.

    Akbar in his statement recorded in the court on October 31 last year had said that immediate damage has been caused to him due to the scurrilous, concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him.

    "Indeed there was immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of these concocted and false allegations. I was attacked in my personal capacity about alleged and fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago," he had said.

    Read more about:

    mj akbar me too defamation case

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue