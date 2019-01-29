MJ Akbar’s Defamation Case: Priya Ramani summoned as an accused

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued summons to Priya Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by former minister MJ Akbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that "she (Ramani) has been summoned for February 25."

Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment and misconduct in a series of tweets published in October, 2018. Although several women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against the former Minister, Akbar filed a defamation complaint against Ramani alone.

These six persons, namely Joyeeta Basu, Sunil Gujral, Veenu Sandal, Tapan Chaki, Manzar Ali and Rachna Goel, have been closely associated with Akbar at a professional and personal level.

All six witnesses had acknowledged that they were shocked and dismayed after reading Ramani's tweets and that Akbar's reputation has been lowered in their eyes. They also vouched for Akbar's credentials and professionalism while stating that they had never heard of any complaint against Akbar.

Akbar in his statement recorded in the court on October 31 last year had said that immediate damage has been caused to him due to the scurrilous, concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him.

"Indeed there was immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of these concocted and false allegations. I was attacked in my personal capacity about alleged and fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago," he had said.