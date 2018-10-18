MJ Akbar's defamation case: Court fixes Oct 31 as next date of hearing

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday fixed October 31, as the next date for hearing in MJ Akbar's defamation case.

MJ Akbar, who is accused of sexual harrassment, has filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, the first woman to name him in the growing #MeToo movement in India. Ramani is one of the 20 women who have accused him of sexual harassment during his stint with The Telegraph and the Asian Age, where he worked as an editor.

Mr Akbar has accused Ms Ramani of "intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his reputation.

The editor-turned-politician has been called out by multiple women over the past few days. Resigning as Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday evening, he said: "Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."

Mr Akbar's name first surfaced on October 8.