    MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani: Delhi court defers verdict to Feb 17

    New Delhi, Feb 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar.

    Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

    Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

    He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

    He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 15:01 [IST]
