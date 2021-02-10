For Quick Alerts
MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani: Delhi court defers verdict to Feb 17
New Delhi, Feb 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar.
Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.
He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.