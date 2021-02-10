MJ Akbar denies interview meeting with Ramani at Oberoi Hotel, next hearing on July 6

Defamation case: Cross examination of MJ Akbar's witnesses on July 15 and 17

#MeToo: MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

Women speaking up against M J Akbar needed celebration, not prosecution: Ramani

MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani: Delhi court defers verdict to Feb 17

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.