MJ Akbar returns to India, says 'will give statement soon on #MeToo allegations'

New Delhi, Oct 14: Union Minister MJ Akbar on Sunday returned to India amid accusations of sexual harassment against him. Speaking to media at Delhi airport, Akbar said that, "there will be a statement later on." Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, was on an official trip to Nigeria when his name surfaced in the #MeToo campaign earlier last week.

MJ Akbar came under scanner when several of his former colleagues accused him of sexual harassment during his time as a journalist.

#WATCH Delhi:Union Minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid accusations of sexual harassment against him, says, "there will be a statement later on." pic.twitter.com/ozI0ARBSz4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

The former journalist-turned-politician was first named as a #MeToo accused by journalists Priya Ramani who tweeted that her article in Vogue in 2017 on sexual harassment was against him.

The allegations came in the wake of #MeToo movement which has swept the whole nation with many women and men coming out with their stories. Soon after the allegations, Many opposition party leaders demanded his resignation.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, many in the party believe that the charges against him are serious. The final call on Akbar's future will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they told PTI.