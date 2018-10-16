India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani criminal defamation case to be heard on 18 Oct

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Delhi's Patiala House court has listed the matter of MJ Akbar, the junior minister for external affairs who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women to 18 October at 2pm. He had filed a criminal defamation case in the Court against journalist Priya Ramani on Monday.

    Ramani was the first woman to come out and accuse Akbar of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour. The accusations date back to the time when Akbar was in the media and was the editor of a national daily.

    MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani criminal defamation case to be heard on 18 Oct

    Ramani in a tweet on October 8 had revealed that a 2017 article she wrote was about MJ Akbar. In that article, Ramani spoke of a senior editor who interviewed her for a job in a hotel room and made her feel uncomfortable.

    Also Read | RSS too divided on the issue of M J Akbar but majority wants him to go!

    On Sunday, Akbar, who was on an official tour to Africa when the #MeToo allegations against him blew up, returned to India and issued a strong statement in which he rejected the charges against him.

    Akbar said the allegations were lies being spread with a malicious intent and threatened to take legal action against his accusers.

    The sections that Akbar's lawyers have invoked carry a maximum punishment of two years in prison.

    Read more about:

    mj akbar sexual harassment patiala house court priya ramani journalist metoo

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue