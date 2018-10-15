India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani

By
    New Delhi, Oct 15: Union Minister MJ Akbar Monday filed a criminal defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani, through his advocates Karanjawala & Co.

    Union Minister MJ Akbar. PTI file photo
    He had issued a statement denying allegations of sexual harassment against him and said had that he would take legal action. 

    MJ Akbar, who arrived from Nigeria, dodged calls for his resignation and said allegations of sexual harassment against him were "false, fabricated and deeply distressing".

    MJ Akbar said, "Pertinent to remember Priya Ramani and Ghazala Wahab kept working with me even after these alleged incidents. It clearly establishes they had no apprehension and discomfort. The reason, why they remained silent for decades, is very apparent, as Ms Ramani has herself stated, I never did anything."

    Hinting a political vendetta, he said "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill."

    M J Akbar at his residence

    Police detain Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress members

    Youth Congress members protest

    Protest against NJ Akbar

