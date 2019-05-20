  • search
    MJ Akbar denies interview meeting with Ramani at Oberoi Hotel, next hearing on July 6

    New Delhi, May 20: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is being cross examined by journalist Priya Ramani's lawyer in connection with a defamation case, on Monday denied allegations of meeting Ramani in the Oberoi Hotel for a job interview.

    MJ Akbar denies interview meeting with Ramani at Oberoi Hotel, next hearing on July 6
    Former Union Minister MJ Akbar

    Court had in April framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Senior Advocate Rebecca John appeared for Priya Ramani while Akbar was represented by senior Advocate Geeta Luthra. MJ Akbar's cross examination will continue on July 6. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the hearing for the day after today's cross examination.

    MJ Akbar cross examined in Priya Ramani case

    "Since there was no meeting, it is wrong to suggest that I did not ask Priya Ramani about her writing skills, knowledge of current affairs or her ability to enter the world of journalism," said MJ Akbar during the examination, as per Bar and Bench report.

    Akbar denied the interview meeting in which Ramani had accused of sexually harassing her.

    Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him.

    More MJ AKBAR News

    Read more about:

    mj akbar metoo defamation case

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
