  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening News brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MJ Akbar cross examined in Priya Ramani case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar who appeared before the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in connection with his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Saturday cross examined by Ramani's lawyer.

    Senior Advocate Rebecca John appeared for Priya Ramani while Akbar was represented by senior Advocate Geeta Luthra. MJ Akbar's cross examination will continue on May 20.

    A file photo of Former Union Minister MJ Akbar
    A file photo of Former Union Minister MJ Akbar

    Court had in April framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

    Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

    MJ Akbar's statement disappointing, ready to fight defamation complaint: Journalist Priya Ramani

    Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MJ AKBAR News

    Read more about:

    mj akbar defamation case

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue