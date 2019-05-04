MJ Akbar cross examined in Priya Ramani case

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 04: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar who appeared before the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in connection with his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Saturday cross examined by Ramani's lawyer.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John appeared for Priya Ramani while Akbar was represented by senior Advocate Geeta Luthra. MJ Akbar's cross examination will continue on May 20.

Court had in April framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.