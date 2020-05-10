  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mizoram is now COVID-19 free

    By
    |

    Aizawl, May 10: Mizoram became coronavirus-free with the discharge of the lone COVID-19 patient from a hospital on Saturday, officials said.

    Mizoram is now COVID-19 free

    It now shares a similar status with four other northeastern states -- Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said the state's lone COVID-19 patient, a pastor, was discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Saturday afternoon after 45 days of intense treatment.

    He was discharged from the hospital after four consecutive tests turned negative, the minister said.

    The pastor, who is in his early 50s and working under the Baptist Church of Mizoram, returned to the state from Amsterdam on March 16. He was pursuing higher study in theology in the Netherlands capital.

    He tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 24 and was admitted at ZMC along with his wife and two children. The pastor's wife and children were discharged from the medical college on March 28 after they tested negative for COVID-19.

    The state health minister thanked doctors, nurses and staffs of ZMC for successfully treating the patient. He said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has congratulated Mizoram for becoming free of COVID-19.

    The Union Heath minister has also congratulated the state for the 10 point drop in infant mortality rate (IMR), Lalthangliana said.

    According to officials of the health department, following his discharge from the hospital, the pastor has been advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days and then undergo medical check-up again.

    The patient was accorded a warm welcome by the people of his locality in Aizawl as he was discharged from the medical college

    More MIZORAM News

    Read more about:

    mizoram coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X