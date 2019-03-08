  • search
    Mizoram governor K Rajasekharan resigns, likely to contest against Shashi Tharoor

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Nine months after he was appointed as Mizoram Governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday resigned from his post. Rajasekharan's resignation has heightened speculation that he may return to active politics with the forthcoming Lok Sbaha elections 2019.

    Mizoram Governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan

    His resignation comes in the wake of the BJP's Kerala unit asking the party leadership to recall him and make him a candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

    As per an official communique from the President's office, Rajasekharan's resignation had been accepted by Ram Nath Kovind and Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, has been given additional charge of the Mizoram, "in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Mizoram is made".

    Settings X
    X
