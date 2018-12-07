Home News India Mizoram exit polls 2018: Congress set to lose last citadel in North East

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 7: The exit poll numbers for Mizoram are out and going by the same it does not appear as though the Congress is retaining the state.

The Congress is trying to hold on its last citadel in the North East. The BJP on the other hand is looking to take the final frontier. In the 2013 elections in Mizoram, the Congress had won 34 seats, while the MNF, 5. The halfway mark in Mizoram is 21.

Almost all exit polls have given the Mizo National Front the edge in the elections. The CVoter vote share for Mizoram gives the Congress 32.2 per cent. The MNF is at 31.9 per cent while the ZPM and others stand at 23.4 and 12 per cent respectively.

The India Today-Axis exit poll predicted an anti-incumbency wave in Mizoram. The ruling Indian National Congress is trailing behind the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the Northeastern state. While the MNF is likely to secure 16-22 seats in the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Congress, that ruled the state for the previous two terms, may secure 8-12 seats. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, MNF is likely to secure a vote share of 34 per cent, the ZPM of 31 per cent and Congress of 29 per cent.

The CNX - Times Now poll predicts a hung House with 18 seats for MNF and 16 for Congress and 6 for others. All eyes will obvioulsy be on the 'Others' category in case of a hung House.

The NewsX-NETA survey gives the Congress 15 seats, 19 to the MNF and its allies and six for other parties.

Counting of votes will take place on December 11. Let us take a look at the numbers that the various exit polls have thrown up in Mizoram.

Republic-CVoter:

Congress: 14-18

MNF: 16-20

Others: 3-10

NEWSX-Neta:

Congress: 15

MNF: 19

Others: 6

India Today-My Axis India:

Congress: 8-12

MNF: 16-20

Others: 8-12

If you look at the North East, this slightly goes against the game plan of the BJP to back someone to keep the BJP out.

Times Now-CNX:

Congress: 16

MNF: 18

Others: 6