Mizoram elections: Congress announces list of candidates, Thanhawla to contest from 2 seats

Aizawl, Oct 11: Mizoram Chief Minister and state PCC chief Lal Thanhawla would contest from two constituencies in the election to the 40-member state legislature to be held on November 28.

The names of the candidates was announced by Lal Thanhawla at a meeting of party workers at the Aizawl Congress Bhavan on Thursday. Seven sitting legislators were denied party tickets while 12 nominees would be fighting the polls for the first time.

The names of four candidates — two from Siaha district, one from Lunglei district and one from Lawngtlai district — were yet to be announced. Lal Thanhawla would contest from Serchhip seat, his home turf and also from Champhai South.

The party has a single woman candidate in Cooperation Minister Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu. The average age of the nominees was 57. There were four candidates below the age of 40, eight in the age group of 41-50, 14 in 51-60 range, four nominees in the 61-70 age group and five candidates above 70.

Congress, which has its government only in Mizoram in the entire North-East faces a major challenge to hold its fort in the state poll on November 28.

