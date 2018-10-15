Mizoram Elections: Can the BJP make a splash in this state?

Aizwal, Oct 15: For the Congress it would be an important election in Manipur. After losing ground steadily, it would be hoping that it manages to retain Manipur, the only Northeastern state it is in power.

The fight in Manipur would be a straight one and the Congress is hopping that it would be able to beat the anti-incumbency factor. To beat this factor the party has decided to field a large set of young candidates.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Northeast Luizinho Faleiro said that the party would field at least 40 per cent of the candidates who would be below the age of 40.

Also Read | Assembly elections: How Mizoram voted in 2013

Dr. Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist tells OneIndia that in Mizoram, he sees a straight fight between the Mizoram National Party and the Congress. The biggest challenge for the Congress would be the anti-incumbency factor, he also adds.

We need to see if the MNF can once again become dominant in the state. The BJP on then other hand would be hoping to make a splash as they have done in the rest of the Northeastern states, Dr. Shastri adds.

He also says that the BJP would look to fish in troubled waters and create a problem for the Congress. It needs to be seen how this would play out, he further adds.

Also Read | Mizoram elections: Congress announces list of candidates, Thanhawla to contest from 2 seats

The battle at Mizoram would be closely watched as the People's Represent for Identity and Status Of Mizoram, Mizoram Chhantu Pawl and Save Mizoram Front and Operation Mizoram have forged an alliance to take on the Congress.

The NPP which is an ally of the BJP in the state and also Meghalaya has set up a local unit to take on the Congress. The NPP which is supporting the BJP led government in Manipur and Meghalaya announced that it would fight the battle at Mizoram.

For the Congress, one of the biggest challenges would be to beat anti-incumbency. This coupled with charges of corruption is hurting the grand old party in the state. The party has been in power since the past 20 years now. The BJP on the other hand is yet to open its account in the state and the first time that the party took part in the elections here was in 1993.

The other issue would be the framing community who are 11 lakh in number. They constitute 70 per cent of the electorate in the state and had recent hit the streets in large numbers demanding land reforms.

Also Read | Security situation in north-east has improved "drastically": Rajnath Singh

The other issue plaguing the Congress is the defection of its leaders. There is speculation that the defections are being engineered by Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla, a charge that the party has rubbished. Amidst speculation that the BJP is trying to engineer a big split in the party, the Congress is keeping a close watch on its leaders, who are likely to quit as the elections come closer.

The Congress on the other hand has decided to field young candidates to beat the anti-incumbency factor. The Congress however says it is confident of retaining power in the state.

Mizoram votes on November 28 and counting will be held on December 11. The magic number in the 40 member assembly is 21.