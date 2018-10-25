Mizoram elections: Amid desertions and BJP rising, Cong hopes to retain power

AIzwal, Oct 25: Amidst the battle of desertions, the Congress will be led by Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The party has been battling desertions after four MLAs led the party to join other parties.

The other major issue daunting the Congress in Mizoram is that of anti-incumbency. Thanhawla is confident of returning to power and as per the new list of candidates, he would be contesting from Champai South and Serchip.

The list also suggests a mix of new and old faces who will be contesting the November 28 elections.

The Congress would also be mindful of the fact that the BJP is growing fast in the region. The BJP is ruling or sharing power in six of the seven states in the region.

The new faces who would be contesting the elections include, Indian Police Service officer LT Hrangchal who will contest from Chalfilh, former student leaders A Lalhmacchuana (Serlui), and Laltlansanga (Aizawl West-I).

The Congress has also gone ahead and fielded Nihar Kanti Chakma and Amit Kumar Chakpa from West Tupui and Tuichang. These names were added despite a call by several organisations not to include Chaka candidates.

The Congress has 34 MLAs in the assembly, but the party suffered a major setback when home minister R Lalzirliana quit and joined opposition Mizo National Front (MNF). Earlier this month MLA Lalrinriana Salio quit the party and joined the MNF. Two more MLAs, Buddha Dhan Chakma and H Khiangte also left the Congress last week.

Analysts say that for the Congress it would be an important election in Manipur. After losing ground steadily, it would be hoping that it manages to retain Manipur, the only Northeastern state it is in power.

Dr. Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist tells OneIndia that in Mizoram, he sees a straight fight between the Mizoram National Party and the Congress. The biggest challenge for the Congress would be the anti-incumbency factor, he also adds.

We need to see if the MNF can once again become dominant in the state. The BJP on then other hand would be hoping to make a splash as they have done in the rest of the Northeastern states, Dr. Shastri adds.

He also says that the BJP would look to fish in troubled waters and create a problem for the Congress. It needs to be seen how this would play out, he further adds.