Mizoram elections 2018: Modi to address three rallies today

By
    Aizawl, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit the poll-bound state of Mizoram where he is scheduled to address three public rallies in Aizawl, Lunglei and Serchhip. This is the first visit of the prime minister to the state this year.

    Mizoram has total 7.68 lakh registered voters - 3.74 lakh are men and 3.93 lakh are women.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The 40-member legislative assembly in Mizoram goes to polls on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11 along with those of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

    BJP has declared list of 37 candidates out of 40 assembly constituencies. List of candidates for three seats is expected to be declared soon.

    The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008 and is eyeing the third consecutive term. In 2013 Assembly elections, the Congress won 34 seats, while the MNF had five and Mizoram People's Conference bagged one.

    Earlier, Modi had visited the state in December last year and dedicated 60 Mega-Watt Tuirial Hydro-power Project to the nation.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 9:08 [IST]
