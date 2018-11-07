  • search

Mizoram CM fails to submit nomination from home seat Serchhip

By Pti
    Aizawl, Nov 7: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who is contesting from two seats, could not file his nomination papers in Serchhip as agitators demanding the removal of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) continued their protest in front of the office of the returning officer.

    Additional Deputy Commissioner Chuauhnuna told news agency PTI that the chief minister had to change his plan to file nomination in his home turf on Tuesday considering the situation around the deputy commissioner's office which also houses the office of the returning officer.

    Chuauhnuna said Lal Thanhawla was not forced by anybody to not file his documents. It was the latter's choice, he added.

    Several NGOs have been demanding the removal of CEO SB Shashank for his alleged bias for 'Bru' voters and removal of Principal Secretary (Home) Lalnunmawia Chuaung, a native of the state. The chief minister too had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove SB Shashank as the "people have lost faith in him."

    The chief minister on Wednesday left Serchhip town to campaign in Champhai South constituency where he is also contesting, officials said.

    The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 9. The tenure of the present 40-member Assembly in Mizoram, the only Congress-ruled state in the north-eastern region, expires on December 15.

    Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 28.

    PTI

    Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 lal thanhawla

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
