Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: 15% polling recorded till 9 am

    Aizawal, Nov 28: Voting has begun for the 40 assembly seats in the Mizoram elections. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term while the BJP would look to put up strong fight.

    Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Voting today, Can Congress beat anti-incumbency

    Can the BJP extend its improve its performance in the north east? Can Congress retain the state or will the MNF spring a surprise.

    Stay with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

    Nov 28, 2018 9:39 AM

    15% voting recorded in Mizoram till 9 am.

    Nov 28, 2018 9:29 AM

    Voting underway in Mizoram.

    Nov 28, 2018 8:44 AM

    Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats — Serchhip and Champhai South.

    Nov 28, 2018 8:31 AM

    "I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," tweets PM Modi.

    Nov 28, 2018 7:04 AM

    Voting has begun for the 40 assembly seats

    Nov 28, 2018 7:04 AM

    The borders have been sealed and security tightened.

    Nov 28, 2018 7:04 AM

    Mizoram shares 310-km unfenced borders with Bangladesh and 510-km boundary with Myanmar. The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers have been deployed along the Bangladesh borders, while the Assam Rifles have been posted along the Myanmar border.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    The voting would be held between 7 am and 4 pm.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    A total of 209 candidates are in fray.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    There are 7,70,395 voters, including 3,94,897 women.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    Mizoram has a population of around 10 lakh.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla would be seeking a third consecutive term.

    Nov 28, 2018 6:49 AM

    The Congress and the Mizoram National Party (MNF) have ruled Mizoram since 1987 when it became a full-fledged state.

    Important facts about Mizoram Assembly elections 2018:

