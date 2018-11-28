Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: 15% polling recorded till 9 am

Aizawal, Nov 28: Voting has begun for the 40 assembly seats in the Mizoram elections. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term while the BJP would look to put up strong fight.

Can the BJP extend its improve its performance in the north east? Can Congress retain the state or will the MNF spring a surprise.

Stay with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

15% voting recorded in Mizoram till 9 am. An elderly woman after casting her vote at a polling station in Kanhmun #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/95FxeIAyVb — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 Voting underway in Mizoram. Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats — Serchhip and Champhai South. "I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," tweets PM Modi. Mizoram: Visuals from a polling station in Zarkawt, Aizawl. Polling for the 40 constituencies in the state will begin at 7 am. #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/BnKJsWf36E — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 Voting has begun for the 40 assembly seats The borders have been sealed and security tightened. Mizoram shares 310-km unfenced borders with Bangladesh and 510-km boundary with Myanmar. The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers have been deployed along the Bangladesh borders, while the Assam Rifles have been posted along the Myanmar border. The voting would be held between 7 am and 4 pm. A total of 209 candidates are in fray. There are 7,70,395 voters, including 3,94,897 women. Mizoram has a population of around 10 lakh. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla would be seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress and the Mizoram National Party (MNF) have ruled Mizoram since 1987 when it became a full-fledged state.

