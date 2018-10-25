Despite the controversies, BJP ropes in Tripura CM Biplab Deb for Mizoram poll campaign

Aizawl, October 25: He might have sparked too many controversies in the past by making bizarre remarks but the BJP's top brass has not lost hope over him. On Tuesday, October 23, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb left for poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the Assembly elections on November 28.

Other ministers and legislators from Assam like Santana Chakma, Shambhulal Chakma and Pramod Reang also left for Mizoram to join the campaign, Northeast Now reported.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the BJP follows a tradition whereby its leaders join campaigns and organisational activities in the neighbouring states. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is also set to join the campaigning in Mizoram.

"Tripura CM Biplab Deb was also given special responsibility to join campaign there," Chakraborty was quoted as saying by Assam's Sentinel. Deb became the first BJP chief minister of Tripura after the saffron party won the Assembly elections there earlier this year. Sonowal is also the first BJP chief minister of Assam who took office in 2016.

Mizoram only state BJP has to win yet

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah visited Mizoram to launch the party's campaign and said the BJP would contest in all 40 Assembly seats. He expressed confidence over the BJP's winning possibilities and said the state will celebrate its next Christmas under a BJP government.

Mizoram is the only state in the north-east which the BJP is yet to wrest from the Congress. It is more a reason why the saffron brigade is assembling its resources in the poll-bound state in its quest for 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'.

In 2013, the Congress won 34 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly elections. The Mizo National Front won five seats while the Mizoram People's Conference won one seat. The BJP did not win any seat despite fielding candidates in 17 seats.

The result of the Mizoram elections will be out on December 11.