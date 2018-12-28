  • search
    Mizoram: 12 ministers, 11 crorepatis, 2 with pending criminal cases

    New Delhi, Dec 28: There are 12 ministers in the newly elected Mizoram government. Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the financial and criminal background of all the 12 ministers.

    Ministers with Criminal Cases:

    Ministers with Criminal Cases:

    2 (17%) ministers including the Chief Minister analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves. Only Zoramthanga (Chief Minister) has declared serious criminal case against himself.

    Crorepati Ministers:

    Crorepati Ministers:

    Out of the 12 ministers analysed, 11 (92%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 12 ministers analysed is Rs 6.93 crores.

    Ministers with Highest Assets:

    Ministers with Highest Assets:

    The minister with the highest declared total assets is Robert Romawia Royte from Aizawl East II constituency with assets worth Rs.44.74 crores. Only one minister has declared ITR details in the affidavit.

    Other details:

    Other details:

    3 (25%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 7 (58%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years.There are 2(17%) ministers who have declared their age to be between 71 to 80 years. Out of 12 ministers, there is not even a single woman minister in the Mizoram 2018 Assembly Elections.

    association for democratic reforms mizoram criminal cases assets crorepatis

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
