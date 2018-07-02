Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay accused of rape; court orders FIR

New Delhi, July 2: A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

As per reports, a woman, who is an actress in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, has filed a complaint before the court claiming that since 2015, she has been involved in a relationship with Mahakshay. She also stated that Mahakshay had made a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

Earlier, it was reported that Mahaakshay, who has worked in films like Loot, Jimmy and Enemmy, will tie the knot to yesteryear actress Sheela Sharma's daughter, Madalsa Sharma on July 7.

