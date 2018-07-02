Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay accused of rape; court orders FIR

New Delhi, July 2: A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said prima facie there was sufficient ground for registration of an FIR against Mr Chakraborty's wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

The order came on the plea filed by the complainant who alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

As per reports, a woman, who is an actress in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, has filed a complaint before the court claiming that since 2015, she has been involved in a relationship with Mahakshay. She also stated that Mahakshay had made a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

The woman alleged that when she got pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she said that Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said in the court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life, in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

Taking note of the accusations made by the woman, the court said investigation by the police was necessary "keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty".

The court further said that according to the law, an FIR must be registered in cases of rape.

"In light of the aforesaid reasoning, I find that in the present case, prima facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR," the court said.

Earlier, it was reported that Mahaakshay, who has worked in films like Loot, Jimmy and Enemmy, will tie the knot to yesteryear actress Sheela Sharma's daughter, Madalsa Sharma on July 7.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day