Mission Shakti: EC likely to take final call tomorrow on whether PM's speech violated poll code

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 28: The Election Commission has set up a committee to examine the matter related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech announcing the success of Mission Shakti in the light of the Model Code of Conduct which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.

The committee, which has met twice since Wednesday evening, is likely to finalise its report by Friday evening. It would then be placed before the commission for a final call.

The committee has held two meetings so far and also sought responses from Doordarshan and the All India Radio over the source of the feed.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, in charge of the Model Code division, said, "Matter requires proper assessment. Written to all stakeholders, including DD and AIR about the source of feed."

Meanwhile, Public broadcasters Doordarshan and Ali India Radio have responded to the Election Commission which had asked them about the source of feed of the prime minister's address to the nation.

The panel would go through the video and the transcript of the address. The PM addressed the nation after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Wednesday morning which was apparently apprised of the development.

Mission Shakti: EC sets up committee to probe whether PM's address to nation violated poll code

On Wednesday, PM Modi, in a televised address, briefed the nation about the India's entry into the elite club of nations having capability to hit a target in space. India became the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to showcase capability to strike down a satellite in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in space.

The opposition parties had raised a clamour after the announcement, claiming the Prime Minister was trying to gain political points two weeks before the national elections, and that it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Model Code is a series of dos and don'ts for the caretaker government and political parties, which comes into effect as soon as the elections are announced.