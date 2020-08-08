Missing TA soldier’s clothes found, family begs for his body

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 08: The clothes of a missing Territorial Army soldier have been found.

    The jawan had gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The father of the Hawn while searching for his son found his clothes in an orchard near their house. His clothes were torn and there were blood stains on the ground, the father Manzoor Ahmad Wagay told The Indian Express. He asked the Mujahideen to forgive his son, if they can. If they cannot forgive him, please give his body back to us, the father pleaded.

    The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.

    A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late Sunday night, the officials said.

    They said Manzoor serves in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

    The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
