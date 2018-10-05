Missing son of BARC scientist found dead in Uran Creek

Mumbai, Oct 5: Body of Naman Dutt, the son of ARC research scientist found by Navi Mumbai police in Uran Creek on Thursday. Naman Dutt, son of a BARC scientist Bhaskar Dutt was missing for the past 12 days.

The body was found near Elephanta Caves in Gharapuri on Thursday. The postmortem report cited the cause of death as drowning.

The 17-year-old son of a BARC research scientist has gone missing from his Vashi residence on September 23. He was last spotted at the Vashi railway station boarding a CSMT-bound train, police said on Saturday.

Naman was allegedly disturbed by the death of his Dubai-based cousin and was being treated for depression, sources in the police said. "The parents said that nothing was amiss until recently. When he didn't react or break down after hearing the news of his cousin's death, detecting early signs of depression, his parents got him

medical help."

Police was investigating cause of death and looking at all angles including suicide or any foul play.