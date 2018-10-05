  • search

Missing son of BARC scientist found dead in Uran Creek

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 5: Body of Naman Dutt, the son of ARC research scientist found by Navi Mumbai police in Uran Creek on Thursday. Naman Dutt, son of a BARC scientist Bhaskar Dutt was missing for the past 12 days.

    Missing son of BARC scientist found dead in Uran Creek
    Representational Image

    The body was found near Elephanta Caves in Gharapuri on Thursday. The postmortem report cited the cause of death as drowning.

    Also Read | Mumbai gets a swanky and eco-friendly public toilet

    The 17-year-old son of a BARC research scientist has gone missing from his Vashi residence on September 23. He was last spotted at the Vashi railway station boarding a CSMT-bound train, police said on Saturday.

    Naman was allegedly disturbed by the death of his Dubai-based cousin and was being treated for depression, sources in the police said. "The parents said that nothing was amiss until recently. When he didn't react or break down after hearing the news of his cousin's death, detecting early signs of depression, his parents got him
    medical help."

    Also Read | Maharashtra BJP MLA quits, cites 'corruption' in Rafale deal as reason

    Police was investigating cause of death and looking at all angles including suicide or any foul play.

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharashtra murder

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue