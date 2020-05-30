After Scindia 'Missing' posters of Pragya Thakur pop up in Bhopal

  • search
    Bhopal, May 30: While several "missing" posters of Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur popped up in different parts of Bhopal, a BJP spokesperson said broke the speculations and said that she was in hospital for cancer and eye treatment.

    The "missing" posters of the BJP MP said that Pragya Thakur went missing when the city is reeling under the outbreak of coronavirus.

    Earlier, Pragya Thakur had launched a mobile hospital service run by Sahkar Bharti in the city's Bairagarh Chichli area via video call and party functionary Umakant Dixit claimed that she was not missing but in a hospital in Delhi as she was not feeling well.

    It is reportedly said that Thakuer was in touch with workers on phone and was helping migrants, students and the needy amid the lockdown for COVID-19 outbreak.

    Meanwhile, backing the "missing" posters, Congress MLA from Bhopal South West constituency and former minister PC Sharma said people had the right to know about the BJP MP's whereabouts in these distressing times.

      Sharma also gave a political twist by claiming that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was defeated by Pragya Thakur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was in the city and helping people during the nationwide lockdown.

      A media agency quoted state BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari as saying that Thakur had clarified earlier that she would be in Delhi's AIIMS for treatment of cancer and eyes.

      However, this is not the first time Bhopal is witnessing such "missing" poster in the city. Earlier, such posters were also put up for former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath in Chhindwara.

      Also, "missing" posters were put up for BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was earlier with the Congress.

