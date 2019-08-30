‘Get my parents here, don’t want to go back’: UP law student informs SC

  • search
    Lucknow, Aug 30: The Supreme Court said on Friday evening that the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and was found in Rajasathan, did not want to go to her home state Uttar Pradesh.

    BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand

    The judges had an in-camera interaction with the woman who was brought to the apex court by the UP police on its direction.

    "The woman wants to be in Delhi till her parents come here," a bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said in an open court hearing.

    The bench said the woman will be in the national capital for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay. The top court directed Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure safe travel of the woman's parents from UP's Shahjahanpur to Delhi to meet her.

    The bench said that the woman has told it she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates in order to protect herself. The apex court said that the woman has told them that she would not go back to UP until she meets and talks to her parents.

    The bench said that it would hear the matter again on September 2 and till then the woman will not talk or meet anyone except her parents.

    The bench said that the woman has told them that after meeting and talking to her parents she will take decision on her future course of action.

    The bench directed that a Delhi Police team should be sent to Shahjahanpur at the earliest to safely bring the woman's parents here.

    The top court concluded the hearing and said police team which will go to bring the woman's parents to Delhi will continue to provide them security till further orders.

    UP Govt tells SC that the law student has reached Fatehpur Sikri and the government can send written email. The authorities and the girl and her friend will re-route with security. She can reach Delhi in 2 1/2 hrs. The boy along with her will also come with her. Entire security will be re-routed.

    "In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the Uttar Pradesh police posted on its official Twitter handle.

    The SC on Thursday took suo motu cognizance on its own over reports of a woman student going missing after levelling allegations of harassment against Swami Chinmayanand.

    The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine, state police chief O P Singh told reporters here. She is being brought to Shahjahanpur, the director-general of police said, adding that police teams had been working in this regard since the past few days.

    The UP Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said, "FIR was registered by BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand. As per the report of the FIR, the girl (law student) was demanding Rs 5C & threatening to go for media trial. Appropriate legal action to be taken."

    SC asks UP govt to apprise it on whereabouts of the girl who levelled allegations against Chinmayanand. UP govt says girl found in Rajasthan. SC asks UP govt to inform it as to by when the girl can be produced before the court.

    Parents of the missing student of SS Law College had filed a missing complaint & blamed college director & BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on 27 Aug. The student had made sexual harassment allegations against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

    Chinmayanand case: Missing woman spotted at hotel say police

    The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since last Saturday, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

    She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community". The police had on Wednesday released posters of the missing student, whose father has alleged the role of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

    SC to hear plea on the missing student who alleged Swami Chinmayanand of harassment

    The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.

