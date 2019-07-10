  • search
    Missing Ghaziabad woman traced in Bengaluru, accuses in-laws of torture

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 10: A Ghaziabad-based woman Komal Talan, who abandoned her car near Hindon river in Indirapuram 3 days ago with a note blaming her in-laws & was suspected to have committed suicide, was traced by police to Bengaluru.

    The missing complaint was filed by Anil Talan, Komal's father, after her husband Abhishek informed him that she has went missing.

    An inquiry conducted by the police by tracing her mobile location revealed that Komal has travelled to Bengaluru.

    The police along with her family went to Bengaluru & brought her back.

    SP (City) Shlok Kumar said,''A note in car said she is leaving because of her in-laws.We suspected suicide but couldn't find her body.She was traced to Jaipur,but left for Mumbai by the time we reached. We went to Mumbai but she had left. She was finally traced at Bengaluru Railway Station.''

    Komal, while speaking to media persons, said she was tortured by her in-laws. ''I was frustrated because of the torture by my in-laws. I wasn't planning to lie on purpose & go to Bengaluru. When I came here, I realised my parents have also done so much for me for 30 years, & that's why I left. I didn't know where was I going,'' she added.

