Missing for 6 months, Tamil Nadu activist spotted in Tirupati

Chennai, July 07: Nearly after 6 months, Tamil Nadu-based environmental activist T Mugilan was found in a railway station in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He was brought back to Tamil Nadu after the police handed over the activist to Tamil Nadu police at Katpadi around midnight.

The passenger, reportedly an acquaintance of Mugilan's family, alerted the local police and then informed the activist's wife.

Mugilan, who is also the Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, was travelling from the Egmore railway station in Chennai to Madurai in a special train on the night of February 15, after he held a press meet in Chennai about the shooting of 13 civilians during the anti-Sterlite protests.

He has been missing since that day after he held press meet in Chennai alleging police complicity in the Tuticorin police firing last year in which 13 civilians were killed during the anti-Sterlite protests.

The police - based on CCTV images - claimed the activist exited Egmore station soon after boarding the train. His wife had also filed a habeus corpus petition at the Madras high court.