Missing arms case: Properties of Congress MLA attached by NIA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The National Investigation Agency has attached properties belonging to Yamthong Haokip, a Congress MLA from Manipur in connection with the missing arms case.

The NIA has been investigating the case of missing 56 nine mm pistols from the DG kote armory located inside the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion. During investigation, 20 nine mm pistols have been recovered, including one from the residential premises of MLA Saikul, Yamthong Haokip.

Details of property attached:

Patta NO. 171 (Old), 252 (New) covered by C.S. Dag No. 25 measuring an area of 0.586 Acres of Phourel class situated at revenue Village No. 6 Kontha Ahallup valued approximately Rs 23 lacs only.

ii) Patta No. 287 (New) covered by C.S. Dag No. 26 measuring an area of 0.16 acres of Phourel class situated at revenue village No. 6 Kontha Ahallup valued approximately Rs 6.2 lacs only.

iii) Patta No. 276 (Old), 23 (New) covered by C.S. Dag No. 27 measuring an area of 0.63 acres of Phourel class situated at revenue village No. 6-Kontha Ahallup valued at Rs 24.4 lacs only.

Patta No. 293 (New) covered by C.S. Dag No. 28 measuring an area of 0.586 acres of Phourel class situated at revenue village No. 6-Kontha Ahallup valued approximately Rs 23 lacs only.

What is the missing arms case:

During the course of the investigation nine persons have been arrested and three 9mm pistol out of 56 missing pistols have been recovered from the members of various militant groups of Manipur. The custodial interrogation of the accused revealed the involvement of Yamthong Haokip.

The case dates back to 2014. The Manipur government had asked the NIA to probe the case in which 56 pistols disappeared from the police headquarters over a period of four years. The probe found that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters - Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, - between 2014 and 2018.

Two employees of the 2nd MR were arrested in connection with the case. In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized.

The Manipur government had suspended four high-ranking police officials, including an IPS officer, in connection with the case of missing weapons from 2nd Manipur Rifles armoury between 2014 and 2018, an official statement has said.

Altogether, 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing when the commandant of 2nd Manipur Rifles recently conducted a routine examination of the arms corte (armoury).

The missing arms belonged to a batch of 570 pistols that were received by the state police headquarters in 2014 for supply to 2nd Manipur Rifles.

After the NIA took over the case, it conducted searches and even questioned several accused persons. During the interrogation of the accused, the name of the MLA cropped up, following which the raids were conducted.

What NIA had found at Haokip's home:

Cash Rs. 26.40 lakhs (Indian Currency).

Gold ornaments worth Rs. 20 lakhs.

One 9mm pistol bearing no. 18506735 with magazine. The Pistol is one of the missing pistols stolen from DG pool within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles.

One Beretta Pistol bearing no. DAA 462616, 3032 TOMCAT-32 Auto Made in the USA with magazine.

The licence no.4760/IW, expired on 30.06.2015.

One unlicensed 9mm Pietro Beretta Gardone V.T Pistol bearing MOD.9QFS-CAL .9

PARA BELLUM-PATENTED & K57398Z, Made in Italy, with magazine.

One DBBL gun bearing no. 65330/05 having Licence no. L/981(KPI) renewed upto 31st December, 2014.

One SBBL gun without any mark of identification (with licence issued by ADC Kangpokpi, Senapati Distt. vide letter no.1786/May.97/ Military. The gun no. as mentioned was issued against the Licence is 27734.

22 rounds of live ammunition of 0.32 pistol, 15 rounds of live ammunition of 9mm pistol, 04 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62 Rifle and 04 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62X39 (AK series).

