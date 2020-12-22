Miss Transqueen India 2020: Fashion designer Shaine Soni crowned winner, all you need to know

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 20: Shaine Soni was crowned as Miss Trans Queen India 2020 at an event in Delhi on December 19.

    Soni, who is a fashion designer by profession, is now gearing up to represent India at the Miss International Queen pageant that is set to take place in Thailand next year. Soni will be seen designing and making her own outfit for the crowning.

    Shaine Soni is a renowned name in the fashion industry. After winning the pageant, she said that she will take this opportunity to work for the empowerment and betterment of transwomen.

    This marks the fourth year of the Miss Transqueen pageant which celebrates the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. Formerly, Nithu R S from Bangalore wore the crown.

    Miss Transqueen India was first established in 2017, and involves all the trappings of a traditional beauty pageant -- photoshoots, talent rounds, elaborate costumes, judges and hundreds of audience members.

      The founder began trying to bring her project into the limelight in November 2016 but struggled due to lack of sponsorship. The first ever Miss Transqueen India was held at Gurugram, New Delhi where 16 contestants, selected from among 1500 transgender people across 10 states, competed for the crown.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
